Kanye West Is Supposedly Slated To Visit His “Boy” Trump At The White House

Kanye West To Meet With Trump At The White House

Kanye West is admittedly in full sicko mode, but apparently, his track record of erratic behavior hasn’t stopped him from getting an invite to the White House.

According to the New York Times, Trump, alongside his son-in-law Jared Kushner, is expected to take a meeting with the rapper on Thursday.

Kanye will reportedly sit with Kushner first, as he has been focusing on overhauling the criminal justice system in the US. Following that, he’ll have lunch with the president. Sources who have been briefed on the meeting claim that ‘Ye wants to chat about job opportunities for ex-convicts and the possibility of increasing manufacturing jobs in the city of Chicago.

No word on if Kanye was able to get a hold of Kaepernick to drag him into an uncomfortable encounter with the orange man, or if his wife will be around to help wrangle her hubby’s words into something sensical. Kim has already met with Kushner and the prez twice this year on similar issues in criminal justice.

Do you think ‘Ye will push some sort of helpful policy or positive change into place…or will he simply go up in there and rant his piece then stress us all out with it on social media later?

Drew Angerer/Getty Images