Vic Mensa…Apologizes? For Dissing The Late XXXtentacion Right In Front Of His Mother At The BET Hip Hop Awards [Video]

Vic Mensa Adresses BET Cypher Freestyle About XXXtentacion

Vic Mensa apparently had some choice words for recently deceased rapper XXXtentacion during his BET Hip Hop cypher over the weekend. While his exact words remain unclear until the segment airs on BET on October 16, whatever he said about the slain rapper definitely offended some of his friends and associates…not to mention the fact that X’s own mother was seated in the audience to hear his critique of her son’s actions in life.

Granted, Vic holds some deep convictions about violence against women and the intense domestic abuse charges that were brought against X by a former girlfriend while he was alive. As such, Vic chose to speak his mind during his alotted bars.

To explain himself, he basically gave all of X’s rabid teen fans a “sorry, not sorry” response on what he had to say…but offered sincere condolences to the rapper’s mother for her loss, and emphasized that he was not aware that she would be in attendance.

Protect women. Domestic & sexual abuse are not excusable because you have talent or you are troubled. With that said I was not aware his mother would be in attendance & I offer her my deepest condolences.

However, to further prove his original point, he included a few of the…colorful retaliatory comments X’s die hard fans have been leaving for one of his associates ever since news broke that he “dared” speak ill of the rapper.

this is the culture that promoting violence against women in music creates. these are messages to the director of my CHARITY IN CHICAGO. these kids are taught that this mentality is ok by their abusive heroes and normalize this shit. I CALL BS!

People, particularly the young, have a tendency to idolize and blindly defend their faves regardless of WHAT information comes out about them or their actions. It’s not surprising that Vic is getting these sorts of responses to his comments, despite the fact that 98% of those clapping back have no clue what he actually said.

It will be interesting to hear exactly what specifically he had to say when the show airs next week. Do you think Vic is in the right here?

