Chaos Erupts At Lil Wayne’s Concert Set During A3C Festival Closing Night

Panicked Crowds Stampede At Lil Wayne A3C Show

Despite all the amazing “you had to be there” moments and snackalicious honeys strutting around the A3C festival this past weekend…closing night was marred by a pretty dark cloud on what should have been a momentous occasion.

Lil Wayne was finally free to release and perform some brand new music in the ATL, and fans packed out the Georgia Freight Depot to catch his performance.

However, 3 songs in, some sort of disturbance spooked members of the crowd and caused an avalanche effect of panicked concertgoers fleeing the scene.

A3C LIL WAYNE CONCERT SHOOTOUT. pic.twitter.com/WAaOA2U6P4 — Keats the Geek (@KeatsTheGeek) October 8, 2018

Several of our own staffers were on the scene, and also suffered minor cuts and bruises while trying to get to safety. All in all, Ataltna Police Department reports that about 12 people had to be treated for minor injuries, largely related to getting knocked around, stepped on, or bruised/scratched during the melee.

Initial reports from the grounds pegged the source of the stampede as a shootout in the crowd. However, APD confirms that no weapons were fired nor gunshot wounds inflicted on the scene. There seems to have been some confusion surrounding a small patch of fisticuffs during the show.

SMH! Sad that the festivities had to end this way. With so many tragic incidents surrounding concerts and music festivals as of late, it’s no surprise that people were on edge in this situation.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images