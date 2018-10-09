Image CTRL: SZA Explains What Inspired Trim Down From 190lbs, Plus Why She Tweaked Her Look

SZA Explains Why She Wanted To Evolve Her Image

Fans Of TDE are aware of SZA’s transformation from when she first popped on the scene, wearing baggy shirts and performing in socks. Recently, SZA is more demure on red carpets, her figure is in the forefront and her overall style is more chiseled, so what prompted the change? Solana Rowe finally has an answer for curious folks…

While appearing at Dove’s “Girl Collective” launch in Los Angeles, SZA touched on what inspired her public image to evolve and it had everything to do with what was happening “inside” her head, according to Madame Noire.

“I think there are a lot of standards that people told me about that I didn’t see. I started, I was 190 pounds, I only wore my dad’s big t-shirts and socks on stage, no shoes, and didn’t even notice; never complained or tripped about my makeup.”

SZA added that her manager never pressured her to change, it was all on her.

“Honestly, my manager, Punch, never asked me to ‘get dressed’ once. People would come to him like, ‘we need to clean her up,’ and he would say, ‘It’s fine. She’s fine.’ “It was just a matter of where I was in my mind, but I did also come out of that space where I was like, I feel like I want to change. I want to be different. I want to grow. I want to learn. I think it’s one thing to be comfortable, but then it’s one thing to not see your full potential and your full picture. The standard should really come [from] within.”

