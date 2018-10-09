Nick Cannon Reveals What Started The Lightly Seasoned BEEF Between Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande [Video]

Nick Cannon Reveals Why Ariana Grande Got Under Mariah Carey’s Skin

People have been comparing Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande ever since they heard Ariana hit a note, but does it really get under Mariah’s skin??? Nick Cannon said it dod, but probably not why you’re thinking. While there is no “jealousy’, Nick explains in the following clip that Mariah turned her nose up at folks branding Ariana ‘the new Mariah”…because she’s still alive!

That is kinda rude, to have fans try to push you in the grave, crowning someone else the “new” you. What’s wrong with people. Nick says he was the first person to show Mariah clips of Ariana singing her song and details how she reacted in this interview with Vlad TV.

It’s pure comedy. Press play.