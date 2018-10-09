Allegedly Musty Cult Leader With Four Wives Says Monogamous Black Men Are “Brainwashed” By Europeans [Video]

Natureboy Talks Polygamy Being The Original Way Of Black People

“Master Teacher” Natureboy held a Q & A with his four wives that is making its rounds on the internet. In the chat, he displays all four of his spouses and explains why monogamy is a mechanism from colonizers.

“We are addicts of monogamy, which was a European concept. I explain polygamy like I explain veganism. Basically, people have a hard time stop eating meat and cheese because they’re addicted to them, we’ve been programmed. We appear to be melanated but we are really Europeans. We think like out masters, we think like White people. And what I have done is found our mind again.”

The explanation comes at the 10:33 mark.

Previously, NatureBoy aka Eligio Bishop was deported from Costa Rica after police suspected he was part of a cult. He also was kicked off a flight “because he stank.”

Are you ready to give polygamy a whirl after this?