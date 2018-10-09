Get ‘Em Kanye: Donald Trump Encourages “Stop and Frisk” In Chicago

45 Supports A Practice Already Wreaking Havoc In Chi-Town

Once again, 45 is unabashedly proclaiming his love for the police and their discriminatory practices.

According to Chicago Sun Times, Trump was speaking to the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Orlando on Monday when he said the city of Chicago should implement a “stop and frisk” policy. He said the city should get out of a “terrible” agreement between the ACLU and the police department after findings that showed a huge majority of the stops in Chicago were Black people.

It’s not certain if Trump didn’t already know that stop-and-frisk is still going on, but under restrictions from the 2015 agreement.

If he wants the Chicago Police Department to “do” stop-and-frisk, the force is already on it. If he’s saying he wants the CPD to have unsupervised, non-accountable stop-and-frisk, which was reportedly happening pre-2015, then Trump clearly wants to push vulnerable communities further back.

“I have directed the attorney general’s office to immediately go to the great city of Chicago to help straighten out the terrible shooting wave,” Trump said. “I’ve told them to work with local authorities to try to change the terrible deal the city of Chicago entered into with the ACLU, which ties law enforcement’s hands, and to strongly consider stop-and-frisk. It works and it was meant for problems like Chicago.”

In August 2015, the ACLU pushed for expanded reporting on “investigatory” stops (a.k.a. stop-and-frisks) in Chicago after releasing a study that said CPD officers made more than 250,000 stops from May through August 2014 without arrests. This number is way more than New York City at the peak of their police department’s stop-and-frisk practices. Most of the people stopped in Chicago were Black.

Karen Sheley, the ACLU of Illinois director of the Police Practices Project, said Trump’s attack on the 2015 agreement proved how “yet again, this administration encourages strong-arm tactics and unconstitutional behavior by law enforcement, instead of supporting commitments by local police to do the hard work of building respect and relationships with the communities they serve.”

She continued, “Black and Latino Chicagoans have lived through the decades of excessive force, unconstitutional and harassing stops, and coercive interrogations leading to false confessions. People have bled, taxpayers have payed hundreds of millions of dollars for lawsuits against officers, and the police department — having lost the faith of the community — is unable to solve serious violent crimes without the cooperation of witnesses.”

Trump’s brother in love Kanye West is set to meet with him on Thursday to reportedly talk about creating jobs in Chicago, including ones for ex-convicts. Maybe they can pencil in stop-and-frisk into the conversation and Ye can convince Donnie of its discriminatory attributes.

But considering Kanye’s recent ignorance, let’s not get our hopes up.