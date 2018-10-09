Bars Or Blahs? Jimmy Fallon Destroys Post Malone’s Artist Tyla Yaweh, “You A Boy, B!t¢#” [Video]

Jimmy Fallon Battles Post Malone’s Artist Tyla Yaweh

Jimmy Fallon typically comes off like an affable guy who just wants to have fun, but don’t get it twisted, the talk show host is secretly a bar-spitter, a tall figure, he’s not light-skinned, nor is he a dark n***a.

That said, Fallon was kickin’ it with Post Malone post-Tonight Show and got into a war of words with Posty’s artist Tyla Yaweh according to TMZ. Suffice to say, things got heated and Jimmy unleashed a lyrical fury on Tyla with no remorse.

Fallon probably isn’t quite ready for a headlining spot at URL, but Tyla might wanna practice a bit more.

*airhorn*