RepresentTheVote Today’s The Last Day For Voter Registration In These 15 States

October 9 Voter Registration Deadline

The clock is running out for people who need to register to vote in 15 states. Today is the voter registration deadline for midterm elections in 15 states.

This is a crucial time and the only way you’ll be able to vote November 6. Democrats need 23 seats to take over the House.

See if your state’s voter registration deadline is today, below:

Arizona: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Florida: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Georgia: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Hawaii: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9. However, those who miss the deadline are still able to register and vote at designated “early walk-in voting” locations throughout the state.

Illinois: The deadline to register to vote by mail or online is 28 days before Election Day, or Oct. 9

Indiana: The deadline to register to vote is 28 days before Election Day, or Oct. 9.

Kentucky: The deadline to register to vote is 29 days before Election Day, or Oct. 9.

Michigan: The deadline to register to vote either in person or by mail is or Oct. 9

Montana: The deadline to register to vote is Oct 9

Nevada: The deadline to register to vote by mail is Oct. 9.

New Mexico: The deadline to register to vote is 28 days before Election Day, or Oct. 9.

Ohio: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Pennsylvania: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Tennessee: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.

Texas: The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9. Registering online is not an option in Texas.

More info on voter registration can be found here.

