Rumor Control: Here’s What Blac Chyna REALLY Thinks About Amber Rose Dating Tyga’s Best Friend

Blac Chyna Reportedly Fine With Amber Rose Dating Tyga’s Best Friend

Remember when we told you that Amber Rose recently went public with her new rapper bae and there was speculation that it ended her Blac Chyna friendship?

Well, the SlutWalk ambassador’s apparently in the clear with rapper/Def Jam’s Vice President of A&R A.E. despite the fact he’s best friends with Chyna’s ex Tyga.

TMZ reports that both Chyna and Tyga are cool with Amb and A.E.’s relationship but don’t expect them to tag along for a double date.

“We’re told Tyga and BC both approve of their respective friends banging — but don’t hold your breath for a double date. It’d take more than this for Chyna and Tyga to reunite.”

The publication also confirmed that Chy and Amber did have some beef this weekend, hence the unfollowing on IG, but they’ve already made up.

Guess Amb’s free to tongue down her new bae in peace.

Did YOU think it was a wrap for Chyna and Amb over A.E.???