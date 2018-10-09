BOSSIP Premiere: Coline Creuzot “Link Up” Feat. Paul Wall [VIDEO]

Coline Creuzot Video Premiere for “Link Up” Featuring Paul Wall

Today we’re excited to premiere a new video from Texas rising star Coline Creuzot and Houston vet Paul Wall called “Link Up.”

Coline told BOSSIP of the collaboration, “I love working with Paul Wall! He is a legend in Houston and it was an honor to work with him on “Link Up!!”

Here’s more info on her:

Hailing from the Lone Star state of Texas, born and raised in Houston, singer/songwriter Coline Creuzot started off performing at local competitions and continued to write and sing throughout her high school and college career.

After completing her undergrad degree in Business Management at Hampton University, Creuzot decided to move back to Houston to pursue music full time. During this time, and while experiencing the growing pains of life detailed in many of her autobiographical songs, Coline was introduced to Happy Perez, a fellow Houstonian and producer who has worked with Miguel, Mariah Carey and Frank Ocean to name a few. They collaborated on a song called, ‘Give and Take’, that went on to become an immediate hit. ‘Give and Take’ climbed all the way to number 1 on the Houston Radio Charts. The success of the song granted Coline opportunities to open for some amazing artists such as Drake, Keyshia Cole, Monica, David Banner and TI. She later attracted a publishing deal with EMI (now Sony ATV).

Coline continued to grow as an artist and writer expanding her portfolio. Named “an artist at the forefront” by Ebony Magazine, in 2016 Coline’s single ‘Truth Is’ peaked at number 24 on Billboard’s Urban A/C charts. Coline’s music has been recognized by several blogs and magazines such as Vibe Magazine, Shaderoom, Bossip, Pynk Magazine and Singersroom, critics praised her for her writing ability and solid resume working with some of H-Towns hottest artists such as Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Z-Ro and Paul Wall.

Coline recently made the jump to Los Angeles to pursue her artistry full time. Known for her soulful pipes and lyrical storytelling, Coline pays homage to old-school R&B with a relevant swagger which she showcased this past summer at the Essence Festival debuting on the ‘For the Love of R&B’ stage. Coline recently released her new single titled “Link Up” ft Houston Legend Paul Wall, with her heavily anticipated EP to follow this winter.