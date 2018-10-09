Uuh, Uncomfortable Or Nah? Brett Kavanaugh Hires All-Women Law Clerks

Apparently, They Ain’t Scurred

Many people across America were devastated on Saturday when Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice. The man was accused of sexual assault and misconduct causing woman and allies across the country to protest his nomination.

Yet, the guy still secured the judge spot….and on top of this, he’s hired all-women law clerks, according to The New York Times. Kavanaugh becomes the first Supreme Court judge to ever do this.

He’s carrying out a statement he made during his second Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where he testified on allegations of sexual assault against him by Christine Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh pointed out his record of hiring female law clerks as a way to defend his respect for women.

Now whether he’s providing a safe work environment for these women is a totally different story.

The law clerks are made up of Shannon Grammel, Megan Lacy and one of Kavanaugh’s former clerks from the D.C. Circuit Court, Kim Jackson. The fourth clerk, Sara Nommensen, is a former student of Kavanaugh’s from Harvard Law School. She previously worked at the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel.

According to a Guardian report, a Yale Law School professor, Amy Chua, allegedly advised female students who wanted to work with Kavanaugh to mind what they wear. She allegedly said it’s “not an accident” that Kavanaugh’s female law clerks “looked like models.” Chau later denied the report, saying in a statement to The Guardian that Kavanaugh “only hires those who are extraordinarily qualified.”

Mhm.

According to The National Law Journal, Kavanaugh hired 25 women and 23 men while he was an appeals court judge on the D.C. Circuit. Most of the women have supported Kavanaugh during the sexual assault allegations against him. Eighteen of them signed a letter supporting his Supreme Court confirmation.