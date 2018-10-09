That’s No Welcome Mat: Giant Croc Cozies Up Outside Louisiana Crib

Crocodile Posts Up On Poydras Porch

Watch your step! This giant crocodile made himself plenty comfortable on the welcome mat of one Louisiana family’s front doorstep in Poydras. St Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office released photos of the reptile relaxing on the welcome mat at a residence in Poydras on Friday morning (Oct 5). Wildlife experts arrived to take away the croc after patrols were called.

Cops posted the images on social media warning “You never know what might show up on your doorstep…. always look before you step!”

What’s the wildest thing you’ve ever found on your front porch?