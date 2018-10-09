Babies: Stormi Webster Just Turned 8-Months-Old And Kylie’s Having All The Feels

Kylie Jenner Gives An Update On Stormi’s Age

Kids grow so quickly, don’t they? Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to update the world on baby Stormi’s progress. The precious lil thang is getting closer and closer to her first birthday.

Kylie captioned the post, which consisted of three different angles of baby Stormi (most with her face hidden):

my little princess hit 8 months last week and i couldn’t be more happy and sad all at the same time 😝♥️

At one point Kylie had vowed to keep Stormi off the gram for privacy’s sake — or maybe because people kept suggesting things about her paternity…r

For the parents, how often do you share photos of your children? Do you prefer to keep certain things private?