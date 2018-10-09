French Montana And Drake Drop A Visual For “No Stylist” With Some Help From ASAP Rocky & Dapper Dan [Video]

Drake And French Montana Finally Drop A Video For “No Stylist”

Fans have been patiently waiting on a video from French Montana and Drake for their track “No Stylist” ever since a snippet of the song was first leaked online so many weeks ago–and on Tuesday morning, that wish was granted.

French Montana gave the people what they want by uploading a visual for his Drake-assisted track while everyone was on their morning commute to work, and the two rappers on the song are not the only ones to appear in the brand new video. Cameos from ASAP Rocky, Cam’ron, Luka Sabbat, Slick Rick, and Dapper Dan can all be found, and everyone looks like they’re having the time of their lives.

When the song “No Stylist” first leaked at the top of last month, everybody was talking because of the blatant Kanye diss (“Yeah, keepin’ it G, I told her “don’t wear no 350s ’round me”), but this visual gives the track a life of its own beyond that one bar.

You can always count on a video from French Montana and Drake to make you feel like you’re not really living life to the fullest because they seem to be having a whole different type of fun. Different shots in the visual include French riding around New York City with the top down and Slick Rick in his passenger seat, and when he’s not with the hip-hop legend, Mr. Montana is posted up in front of the bodega with model and Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat.

As for Drizzy, it looks like his number one priority is to get these bars off.

You can check out French Montana and Drake’s video for “No Stylist,” which features appearances from ASAP Rocky, Cam’ron, Luka Sabbat, Slick Rick, and Dapper Dan below.