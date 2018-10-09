Hollyweird: Sophie Turner Confessed She & ‘Game Of Thrones’ Costar Maisie Williams Get Blunted In The Strangest Place

Sophie Turner Talks Getting High With Game Of Thrones Costar Maisie Williams

A girl has no name, but she has a face and these days she uses it to get shmacked in bathtubs with her costar.

Vulture caught up with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner at New York Comic Con over the weekend and during their chat she talked sleepovers with Maisie Williams:

“We’re kind of like loners on Game of Thrones, just because the past few seasons Maisie and I have sleepovers every night when we’re shooting. Or every night whenever both of us are in town…We just used to sit there and eat and watch stupid videos and smoke weed.”

Little Maisie Williams who plays Arya Stark in the hit HBO show may look too young for such activities, but she’s actually 21 years old. What Turner said next sounded a little off…she told Vulture:

“I don’t know if my publicist will kill me for saying this. We’d get high and then we’d sit in the bath together and we’d rub makeup brushes on our faces. It’s fun.”

It’s definitely weird to sit in a tub, smoke, and rub makeup brushes on each other—right? But also, did Turner mean they were doing all this while actually taking a bath with soap and water? That’s a lot for grown AF besties if you ask us, but sounds about white. She also said they’ve been friends since GoT auditions:

“I read with other Aryas before, but Maisie was special. We just got on like that.”

Hit the flip to see what the two ladies have been up to while we wait forever for the next and final season of Game of Thrones.