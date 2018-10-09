Selena Who? The Weeknd Goes All In With Series Of Smitten Pics For Boo Thang Bella Hadid’s Birthday

The Weekend Shares PDA-Filled Post For Bella Hadid’s Birthday

The Weeknd maxed out on slides for a special birthday post dedicated to his Victoria’s Secret angel girlfriend Bella Hadid who turned 22 today. The ten photos went out at midnight, ensuring that The Weekend, born Abel Tesfaye, was the first to show Bella birthday love on the gram on her special day.

He kept the caption pretty simple, with just a “Happy Birthday Angel” along with a black heart emoji and a read heart emoji, but the post itself was super romantic.

For one photo The Weeknd wore a red-eared headband for a karaoke set with his sweetie. Another photo pictured Tesfaye smooching his honey inside Tokyo’s Mori Building Digital Art Museum back in July. The last shot was a snap of Bella bathing in rose petals on the set of The Weeknd’s video for “In The Night.”

The pair have been keeping things pretty private since officially reconciling during the Cannes Film Festival this May. It’s safe to say they’ve been nearly inseparable ever since.

Some of you may recall the pair split for about a year and The Weekend dated Selena Gomez during that break, for nearly nine months!

Looks like he’s happy to be back with Bella now though. Do you think this match is built to last? What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done for a loved one’s birthday?