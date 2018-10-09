Offset Upset: The Migos Rapper Calls Out Joe Budden For Talking Ish About Cardi B On His Show

Offset has no problem calling someone out when it comes to his wife, Cardi B.

Since him, Takeoff and Quavo already have ill feelings toward Joe Budden — it makes the Podcast host an easy target to get dragged from Jersey to North Atlanta.

Offset had time on Tuesday after Joe posted a promo clip for his latest episode of State Of The Culture. Cardi B’s hubby commented,

“I watched ya show u a grown a** n***a speaking on women I seen u in Barnes and u ran like I was gone do sum to you lol. U a hoe a** N***a soon u get touched u gone be police.”

 

 

But what did Joe say that has Offset so upset? He’s talked about Cardi before, regarding her music, her beef with Nicki and etc. — so whatever he said on episode 5 of SOTC must be real spicy, cause Offset wants the smoke.

