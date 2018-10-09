From Zero To Sorcery: A History Of K. Michelle’s Ever-Changing Appearance From 2010 To 2018

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
A Gallery Of Photos Showing K. Michelle Has Changed A LOT Over The Years
It’s 2018, and there ain’t no shame in K. Michelle’s sorcery game. So, why not take a walk down memory lane?
In a recent episode of “Love and Hip Hollywood“, the singer joked about ruining her new nose job. She’s also been super candid about her booty lifting and trimming surgeries, so what else is there to hide? This left us curious about her physical changes. After digging as far as we could (legally), we gathered some photos that show K. Michelle’s appearance did change DRASTICALLY…
She went from the above photo to something like this:
A few of these difference we didn’t even catch. Hit the flip to see a gallery of K. Michelle from her modest (surgical) beginnings to now.
NEW YORK – MARCH 26: K Michelle attends the “Fallen” video shoot at Studio 169 on March 26, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
(Photo by Moises De Pena/WireImage)
(Photo by Greg Campbell/Getty Images for The Get Schooled Foundation)
MIAMI BEACH, FL – NOVEMBER 02: K Michelle attends Lets Get Laced and Think Pink Rocks Fundraiser at Club PLAY on November 2, 2011 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Vallery Jean/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 13: K. Michelle attends the VH1 “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” premiere party at Frank Ski’s Restaurant on June 13, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 20: K. Michelle performs during the MTV, VH1, CMT & LOGO 2013 O Music Awards on June 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)
Picture by: SplashNews.com 2014
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 24: Singer K.Michelle attends “The BET Honors” 2015 at Warner Theatre on January 24, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/BET/Getty Images for BET)
K Michelle attends Prive on January 16, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Prince William
ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 24: K. Michelle Back Stage at Sevyn Streeter in Concert at The Loft on January 24, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 25: K Michelle performs in Concert at The Tabernacle on February 25, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
