Even More Jobs: Fox Is Developing A New Late Night Show Starring Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon To Star In New Late Night Series On Fox

Nick Cannon already has a lot on his plate with Wild ‘N Out, the impending Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and other projects he’s been in and out of the rumor mill with regarding development–but that won’t stop the mogul from taking on even more opportunities.

In his latest venture, Fox is reportedly making another effort to get into the late night market, and according to reports, the man they’re banking on for good ratings and finally turning a profit is none other than Nick Cannon himself.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the San Diego, CA native is going to partner with The Walking Dead executive producer Michael Davies to bring a “weekly topical late night series” onto the network. The project is currently in development, and is said to include coverage of pop culture, celebrity interviews, musical performances, and sets from stand-up comics–which, of course, is pretty standard late night fare as we all know it.

This one show is set to represent only a portion of Cannon’s upcoming contributions to the soon-to-be-independent network, since he and Davies will be added to Fox’s digital team–where they will collaborate in order to curate segments that will be disseminated on social media. Beyond that, Cannon will also be hosting and executive produce the upcoming Fox celebrity competition series The Masked Singer. It’s safe to say he’s got his plate full.

It’s not surprising that Fox would pick Nick Cannon to host their upcoming late night series. The entrepreneur’s past hosting duties have included shows like America’s Got Talent, Wild ‘N Out, a number of different award shows, and more. Previous Fox late night hosts like Wanda Sykes, Chevy Chase, Joan Rivers, and Arsenio Hall didn’t fare so well on the network, so hopefully Cannon can hit the network’s sweet spot.