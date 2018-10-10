Baptized In Chitlin Gravy: 10 Big, Swole, Gizzard-Fed Actors Who Could Play Skrong-Backed Hammer-Slanger John Henry

Best Picks To Play John Henry (That Aren’t The Rock)

In today’s Oh HELL NAWL news, Netflix announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would star in “John Henry and the Statesman” (and also produce alongside Jumanji director Jake Kasdan) in a genuinely befuddling development that sent Black Twitter into a TIZZY.

Now, to be fair, The Rock has the ideal build and charisma for the role but just doesn’t give us John Henry who was a big, brolic, Blackity Black slab of suspender-wearing, hammer-slangin, ashy-knuckled man’s man whose legend lived on for generations. So yes, his casting is a big deal that inspired us to pick our very own actors to play the beloved folk hero.

Hit the flip for some Twitter chitter-chatter over The Rock’s casting and OUR choices to play skrong-backed hammer-slanger John Henry.