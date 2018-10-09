Hide Ya Wife: London Man Lists His “Used” Girlfriend On Ebay, Bid Reaches $119,000

Leeks decided to show his girlfriend the ad and all she did was laugh it off. But things didn’t end there; The couple noticed that people were interested as Leeks’ cell phone continued to go off with notifications from the app.

“I thought, ‘Oh no, what have I done?” said Leeks.

The advertisement ended up reaching the highest bid at a whopping $119,000 before eBay took the listing down. According to the eCommerce website’s policies, selling a human on the app is not only unethical, but completely illegal. The ad was viewed over 81,000 times and bidders who hoped for the prize hailed from from the United States, Europe, and Australia.

Leeks said he was most definitely surprised by the number of interested bidders, but he continued to clarify that he would not sell his girlfriend when Greaves asked him if he thought about going through with it.

He told his girlfriend, “But when it was going up to ($170,000) in a day, I said, ‘I’m not going to lie, I would have been quite sad to see you go, but it wouldn’t have been so sad ‘cause I would have been crying in my Ferrari or my Lamborghini.”