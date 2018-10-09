Mo Money: Rick Ross Drops A Smooth $4.6 Million To Settle His Tax Debt With The IRS

Rick Ross Settles Tax Debt With The IRS By Paying Millions

Rick Ross is already a BAWSE, but just recently, he bossed all the way up by paying over $4 million to settle a years-old tax debt with the IRS.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Department of Treasury recently filed a Certificate of Release of Federal Tax Lien. These official documents reveal that Ross recently handed over millions of dollars to Uncle Sam in order to make right his former debts.

The documents explain that the rapper has now paid a total of $4,617,370.86, which paid off his 2012 tax bill that he had previously left unpaid for over a year. The IRS originally hit Rozay with this same lien in 2016, and demanded the rapper pay up–unless he wanted the government to begin the process of seizing his assets.

The release of this tax lien means that the IRS is officially no longer on the hunt for their money and Rick Ross won’t have to worry about any of his income being seized to satisfy the debt.

You got a whole different type of money to be out here handing out almost $5 million dollars like it’s nothing….good on Ross for paying Uncle Sam and going on with his life as a certified boss.

In related news, the rapper and Wing Stop franchise owner is focusing on how to make back the money he just paid the government–this man is always working! One of his latest business ventures, RICH by Rick Ross, claims to be “The Best Hair & Beard Grooming Products Money Can Buy”–and the customers seem to be loving his products too.

Congrats to The Biggest Boss Rick Ross on getting his finances in order and continuing to make bank.