Poor Thang: Bow Wow Explains His Messy Meltdown On #GUHHATL [Video]

Bow Wow Explains #GUHHATL Meltdown

Remember when we told you that Bow Wow went ballistic on the set of “Growing Up Hip Hop ATL”, attacking members of the production team and breaking camera equipment?

Well, Shad Moss stopped by The Real this week and explained what went down. According to the rapper/Executive Producer of the show, his meltdown was partly because he was gone off some cognac.

“Too much Hennessy, it was a real situation that occurred,” said Bow Wow who emphasized that it wasn’t staged.” It was at [Da] Brat’s party. It was the wrong time for what had happened.”

He also confirmed that he’s considered leaving the show.

“Yeah, [but] I feel like I owe my fans and the world a piece of who I am.”

Would you watch #GUHHATL without Bow? He brings the drama for sure and this season he’s on with current girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie and “old flame” Masika Kalysha.

Watch Bow on “The Real” below.