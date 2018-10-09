For Your Viewing Pleasure: Check Out “other” A Short Film About Black America’s Two Voices [Video]

Xavier Burgin Directs Short Film ‘other’ About Black Morale In America

other is a short film directed by Xavier Burgin that explores the internal struggle Black people have to contend with on a daily basis living in America. Violence and racism are always present and the response to that plight by white folks is often just as infuriating as the bigotry itself.

Vanessa Baden Kelly, RJ Kelly, Mansa Wakili, Ryder Kelly, Carissa Kosta, Kaylee Bardin, Chris Hyancinthe, Edward Voccola, Jed Rapp Goldstein, Melissa Ugas all star in other and deliver performances that will for sure have you saying: “That’s exactly how I be!”, or “I HATE when they do that!”, or perhaps some other expletives that result from seeing an artistic expression of what really goes on out here.

other was selected by an assortment of film festivals including the New Voices In Black Cinema, the San Diego Film Festival, The Pan African Film Festival and the Bushwick Film Festival to name a few.

Grab a lil’ snack and spend a few minutes (6:20 to be exact) checking out this work, we think you’ll enjoy it.

other | A Short Film About Black America's Two Voices from Xavier Burgin on Vimeo.

Thoughts? Have you ever been in any of these situations? Have you been one of these characters?