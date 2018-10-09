A Lil’ Positivity: Think It’s a Game Records C.E.O. Partners With Black Celebrity Giving To Launch “Trust in Giving Month” Campaign

Think It’s A Game Records Founder & C.E.O. Givan “Fly” Henry and Black Celebrity Giving launch the “Trust In Giving Month” campaign for the entire month of October. This campaign will feature Trust In Giving (TIG) enacting one daily giveback throughout the next 31 days, ranging from surprise automobile giveaways and book donations to supporting shelters, youth homes and children with incarcerated parents, as well as senior citizen centers throughout the Atlanta area.

This past week, Trust in Giving has already gifted in need families with a new car, temporary housing, a college scholarship and more.

The first recipient for this month was a Senior at Spelman College who needs transportation to get a job to support herself and make doctors appointments she often has to miss because she can’t afford to keep talking Uber’s and zip cars. She is an extremely hard worker, so TIG surprised her with a Lyft Gift Card!

There will be acts of giving daily, throughout the entire month of October. Stay updated on weekly giving schedule via Instagram (@TrustInGiving)