Cardiologist Dubbed ‘World’s Most Wanted’ Deadbeat’ Owes $4.2 Million In Child Support

Cardiologist Dr. David Lawrence Adams Owes $4.2 Million In Child Support

A cardiologist who can’t be bothered to pay child support for his two kids has been dubbed the “world’s most wanted deadbeat.” Dr. David Lawrence Adams is making headlines for skipping out on child support since 1994.

ABC 7 reports that the disgraced doc reportedly fled to Israel after continuously skipping on his $2,500 a month obligation. With interest, that has resulted in a bill totaling $4,219,040.

Authorities are still looking for Lawrence and believe he travels in and out of Florida.

