Oh, Word? Regina Hall Dishes The Messy Details Of Her Stripper Audition For ‘The Best Man’

The Sexy Didn’t Quite Go As Planned

Regina Hall has been on fire the past two years, with a roll in the hit movie Girls Trip, a critically acclaimed lead in the indie flick Support the Girls, and now she stars in the politically charged The Hate U Give.

Many might remember one of Regina’s earlier rolls as the exotic dancer Candace “Candy” Sparks in the first rendition of The Best Man. Regina went on to reprise her role in the sequel, but when she first auditioned for the role, she had to pull out her inner stripper and things didn’t go as planned. Peep her retelling of the story in the clip above starting at the 2:17 mark!