Over? All The Signs That Kim K Is (MAYBE) Getting Ready To Divorce Kanye West
The rumors have been swirling. The hints are there. The clues are at every turn. Is Kim Kardashian about to kick Kanye West to the curb? Ever since Kanye West went on his pro-MAGA tirades, there have been murmurs and sometimes loud screams that the pair are heading for Splitsville. Actually, less Splitsville and more DumpTown because this all looks like a one-sided situation.
Kanye has been acting erratic moreso than usual, embarrassing Kim and having her come do clean-up for his manic episodes. She’s also been using her reality show to sew seeds of a split. We’ve seen this before as she did the same with Kris Humphries and Khloe did it with Lamar. It’s a tale as old as time.
Take a look at the speculation and rumors…and evidence.
Kanye allegedly bought Kim a ton of gifts to apologize for his shenanigans…
Kim doing this on the reality show is usually sewing seeds for a real-life split. You know her show is the PR for her personal life.
Fans noticed, too.
Also, this clip
Cosmo reported that Kim was “embarrassed by Kanye’s SNL rant…and you know she doesn’t like being embarrassed.
“Having all this backlash against Kanye is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that,” the source said. “She supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion.”
Let’s not forget that Kanye swore he was moving back to Chicago only for Kim to say…nah. Hmmmm…
Kanye already admitted that he thought Kim wanted to divorce him over his “slavery was a choice” comments he made earlier this summer, rapping about it on his album.
