Over? All The Signs That Kim K Is (MAYBE) Getting Ready To Divorce Kanye West

Kim And Kanye Divorce?

The rumors have been swirling. The hints are there. The clues are at every turn. Is Kim Kardashian about to kick Kanye West to the curb? Ever since Kanye West went on his pro-MAGA tirades, there have been murmurs and sometimes loud screams that the pair are heading for Splitsville. Actually, less Splitsville and more DumpTown because this all looks like a one-sided situation.

Kanye has been acting erratic moreso than usual, embarrassing Kim and having her come do clean-up for his manic episodes. She’s also been using her reality show to sew seeds of a split. We’ve seen this before as she did the same with Kris Humphries and Khloe did it with Lamar. It’s a tale as old as time.

Take a look at the speculation and rumors…and evidence.