Over? All The Signs That Kim K Is (MAYBE) Getting Ready To Divorce Kanye West

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 17

Kim Kardashian neon Versace gown Miami's Versace Mansion for rapper 2Chainz Wedding on Saturday (aug 18). Kanye West sage Louis Vuitton suit and sandals

Garguibo / SplashNews.com

Kim And Kanye Divorce?

The rumors have been swirling. The hints are there. The clues are at every turn. Is Kim Kardashian about to kick Kanye West to the curb? Ever since Kanye West went on his pro-MAGA tirades, there have been murmurs and sometimes loud screams that the pair are heading for Splitsville. Actually, less Splitsville and more DumpTown because this all looks like a one-sided situation.

Kanye has been acting erratic moreso than usual, embarrassing Kim and having her come do clean-up for his manic episodes. She’s also been using her reality show to sew seeds of a split. We’ve seen this before as she did the same with Kris Humphries and Khloe did it with Lamar. It’s a tale as old as time.

Take a look at the speculation and rumors…and evidence.

View this post on Instagram

❤️We Got Love ❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kanye allegedly bought Kim a ton of gifts to apologize for his shenanigans…

Kim doing this on the reality show is usually sewing seeds for a real-life split. You know her show is the PR for her personal life.

Fans noticed, too.

Also, this clip

Kim Kardashian shined extra bright in neon and she and Kanye West arrive at Miami’s Versace Mansion for rapper 2Chainz Wedding on Saturday (aug 18). The fashion diva wore a fluorescent yellow gown for the extravagant ceremony, while her hubby bared his chest in a light colored suit. Rapper 2 Chainz was tying the knot with fiancee Kesha Ward at Gianni Versace’s famed Casa Casuarina on Ocean Drive. The celebrity arrivals caused a major buzz for tourists who stopped to snap photos.
*Dress ? Atsuko Kudo – ?375
*Shoes ? Manolo Blahnik
*Sunglasses ? Dior x Rihanna
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
Ref: SPL5016962 180818 NON-EXCLUSIVE
Picture by: Garguibo / SplashNews.com
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 0207 644 7656
Milan: +39 02 4399 8577
Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700
photodesk@splashnews.com
World Rights

Cosmo reported that Kim was “embarrassed by Kanye’s SNL rant…and you know she doesn’t like being embarrassed.

“Having all this backlash against Kanye is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that,” the source said. “She supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion.”

    Continue Slideshow

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and North West were spotted heading out to dinner to celebrate North's 5th Birthday in New York, USA.

    Ron Asadorian / SplashNews.com

    Let’s not forget that Kanye swore he was moving back to Chicago only for Kim to say…nah. Hmmmm…

    (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

    Kanye already admitted that he thought Kim wanted to divorce him over his “slavery was a choice” comments he made earlier this summer, rapping about it on his album.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Divorces, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.