Really??? Frenetic Becky Calls 911 On A Pod Of Humpback Whales By Family’s Boat [Video]

White Family Calls The Cops On Whales

What’s going on here??? A video posted of a family’s encounter with a pod of whales is going viral, but it’s not because of what you think.

In the clip, posted by Darren Lucianna, the man in his family has a group of whales surprise them by swimming right under their boat as reactions from family members ranged from “fascinated” to “terrified.”

The scare members of the boat actually had the bright idea to call the police on the poor sea creature. We really cant make this up! Here is the original clip.