‘Blood Brother’: Watch ‘Officer’ Trey Songz & Fetty Wap’s New Crime Drama [Video]
Trey Songz Starring In “Blood Brother” Film
Trey Songz is using his acting chops.
After starring in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Baggage Claim” Trigga is starring in “Blood Brother”, a crime drama airing On Demand streaming services November 30.
According to an official press release, Trey plays a police officer who turned his life around after a life of crime and must now takedown a childhood friend.
It also stars China Anne McClain and Fetty Wap. The film is via Lionsgate, Codeblack Films and WWE”s W Studios.
Tell us what you think about Trigga’s acting!
Will YOU be watching “Blood Brothers”???
