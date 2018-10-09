‘Blood Brother’: Watch ‘Officer’ Trey Songz & Fetty Wap’s New Crime Drama [Video]

Trey Songz Starring In “Blood Brother” Film

Trey Songz is using his acting chops.

After starring in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Baggage Claim” Trigga is starring in “Blood Brother”, a crime drama airing On Demand streaming services November 30.

According to an official press release, Trey plays a police officer who turned his life around after a life of crime and must now takedown a childhood friend.

It also stars China Anne McClain and Fetty Wap. The film is via Lionsgate, Codeblack Films and WWE”s W Studios.

Tell us what you think about Trigga’s acting!

Will YOU be watching “Blood Brothers”???