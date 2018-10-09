OKURRR! Cardi Covers ‘W Magazine’ And Talks Reaching Her Breaking Point With Nicki Minaj
Cover girl Cardi is covering W Magazine’s Art Issue and speaking on her whirlwind year.
After releasing “Bodak Yellow” in June 2017, Cardi shot up the music charts, married Offset, conceived a child, revealed a pregnancy, released an album and gave birth.
Now according to W, in between mothering baby Kulture at her grandparent’s house where they interviewed her, she’s speaking out on that Nicki Minaj fight.
The 25-year-old told W that she’s certain Onika liked and unliked a tweet questioning her mothering skills even though she’s denied doing so.
Furthermore, for all the people claiming that the Fashion Week party wasn’t the proper place to confront Nicki, Cardi says she’ll never catch her in a more meager setting like your local grocery store.
“For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me. I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding,” said Cardi. But she kept it going.”
I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter. I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f*cking mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”
She has a point, where else would she catch Nicki without the glare of the public eye? They don’t run in the same circles.
Mind you, they’ll be in the same room for the first time since their showdown at tonight’s American Music Awards. Round 2, anyone?
She also spoke on Offset an expressed her disappointment with alwaaaaays hearing cheating rumors about her Migos man.
“Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude,” said Cardi. “And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don’t have no proof. I don’t have receipts. But I just got to know my man. We practically on the phone 24 hours a day. If I can’t find him, I’m going to find his friend. Somebody going to answer the phone. But I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen.”
For her cover shoot photographed by Mickalene Thomas, she channeled old-school Latina glamour queens including Maria Montez, Chelo Alonso, and Rita Moreno.
Que Bonita.
See more W Magazine Cardi on the flip.
