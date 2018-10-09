Bronx Building Super Busted For Selling Heroin & Fentanyl Pills Out An Abandoned Studio Apartment

Apparently making money as a Superintendent wasn’t enough for 34-year old Robert Castillo, so trapping out the bando was his next option.

The Bronx building Super was arrested last month after being busted for selling Black market narcotics out of one of the Studio apartments.

New York Daily News reports:

A super and two drug dealers ran a black market pill mill out of a Bronx apartment building, authorities said Tuesday. The raid last month on a vacant studio apartment and adjacent boiler room at 2314 Morris Ave. in Fordham Heights uncovered equipment used to make thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing heroin and fentanyl, as well as ecstasy containing methamphetamine.

According to authorities,

Inside the apartment police found a pill press machine, pill press imprints, surgical masks and a vacuum sealer. A refrigerator held food storage containers filled with substances in assorted colors along with drug paraphernalia, cutting agents and grinders. A suitcase contained thousands of pills and approximately 420 grams of a heroin-fentanyl mixture, as well as 180 grams of methamphetamine.

Castillo faces nearly 20 years in prison for faces charges of conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance. The other dealers, Agustin Vasquez Chavez and Yefri Hernandez-Ozoria, face charges of conspiracy and criminal sale of a controlled substance.