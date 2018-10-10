Tiffany Haddish Convinces Her Onscreen Hubby To Chill On The Political Chatter This Thanksgiving In “The Oath” [Exclusive Video]

Tiffany Haddish Swirls It Up In Political Comedy “The Oath”

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tiffany Haddish’s new project “The Oath,” and it looks like she’s going to continue her hot streak with this one. Tiffany’s character Kai works super hard to keep her hubby Chris calm over the holidays amidst a pretty complicated political climate.

Peep the clip below:

Here’s more on the film”

From the producers of GET OUT & BLACKkKLANSMAN comes a raw and riotous political comedy for divisive times.

A controversial White House policy turns family member against family member in THE OATH, a savagely funny dark comedy about surviving life and Thanksgiving in the age of political tribalism. When Chris (Ike Barinholtz), a high-strung 24-hour progressive news junkie, and his more levelheaded wife Kai (Tiffany Haddish) learn that citizens are being asked to sign a loyalty oath to the President, their reaction is disbelief, followed by idealistic refusal. But as the Thanksgiving deadline to sign approaches, the combination of sparring relatives, Chris’s own agitation and the unexpected arrival of two government agents (John Cho and Billy Magnussen) sends an already tense holiday dinner gathering completely off the rails. As timely as it is outrageous, THE OATH is a gleefully wicked reinvention of the traditional holiday comedy for our divisive political times.

Well this one certainly seems fitting what with our current state of affairs politically AND the holiday season coming up. Do you think this movie will help ease the tensions that many of us are feeling with our friends and family over politics? Do you think we should suggest Kanye go see this one? We’re definitely excited to see it, but hopefully it won’t give Cheetoh any ideas.

Roadside Attractions will release THE OATH in theaters October 12, 2018

Will YOU be watching?