Big Boi, Tiny Desk: Watch Daddy Fat Sax And Sleepy Brown Catch The Funky Holy Ghost At NPR [Video]

Big Boi And Sleepy Brown Perform An NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Big Boi isn’t about to let Andre’s refusal to create music keep him from living his best rap life. Daddy Fat Sax and his playa patna Sleepy Brown made an appearance on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk series to perform a timeless versions of “So Fresh, So Clean”, “The Way You Move” and several others. (wait for video to load)

Damn, he’s good. The south still got sum’n to say.