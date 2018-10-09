Damage Control: Melania Trump To Talk Donald Trump’s Infidelities, #MeToo, That Damn Jacket And More
- By Bossip Staff
Melania Trump’s Tell-All Interview With ABC
In the wake of the disastrous Brett Kavanaugh SCOTUS debacle, it appears that The White House is trotting out Melania Trump to perhaps be the voice of women inside the insane asylum that is Trumplandia.
This Friday, ABC will air and exclusive interview with the first lady where she will discuss everything from Donald Trump numerous infidelities to her support (or lack thereof) of the #MeToo movement and also why in the crispy hell she decided to wear that jacket emblazoned with “I don’t care, do you?” on it.
No holds barred. Allegedly.
Peep the preview:
Wil you be tuned in to listen to this broad talk?
