Congratulations! ‘Married At First Sight’s’ Shawniece Jackson And Jephte Pierre Welcome Daughter

Shawniece Jackson And Jephte Pierre Welcome A Baby Girl

One of the few successful couples on Lifetime’s “Married At First Sight” has welcomed a child. Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre who met when they tied the knot during season 6, are the proud parents of a baby girl.

The couple broke the news to PEOPLE Magazine and confirmed that their daughter, Laura Denise Pierre, came three weeks early on Monday, Aug. 20 and is doing just fine.

“Seeing my daughter and holding her for the first time was magical,” Shawniece told PEOPLE. “There are no words that can describe that feeling. I remember, before she was born, thinking about her features and if she’d have hair. I was born bald. So the first thing my mama said as I pushed her out was, ‘Look at her hair.’ What a moment we all had in the delivery room. I’m just so honored to be her mom.”

The happy couple will be featured on a “Married At First Sight” spinoff titled “Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After” that features them and another success story, Ashley and Anthony from season 5.

Their show airs Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on Lifetime.

Did you have doubts that the couples on “Married At First Sight” would last???