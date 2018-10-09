Bandwidth Beef: Lana Del Rey Threatens To Beat The Brakes Off Azealia Banks
By Bossip Staff
Lana Del Rey And Azealia Banks Beef On Twitter
Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks are latest famous faces to make us wish Celebrity Death Match was still on TV. The origins of this beef is still unknown, however, one thing is very clear, Lana Del Rey ain’t scared.
We caught wind of the above tweet and did some rapid research and found nothing that Banks has said about Lana on Twitter or Instagram.
But that didn’t take long to change…
Escalation protocol initiated. Flip the page to see how this all played out in 280 characters or less.
This went left SO fast. These two are the #1 and #2 trending topic on Twitter almost instantly!
Keep flipping to see each of the ladies’ scathing replies
