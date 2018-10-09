Bandwidth Beef: Lana Del Rey Threatens To Beat The Brakes Off Azealia Banks

Lana Del Rey And Azealia Banks Beef On Twitter

Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks are latest famous faces to make us wish Celebrity Death Match was still on TV. The origins of this beef is still unknown, however, one thing is very clear, Lana Del Rey ain’t scared.

@shopcheapyxo u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

We caught wind of the above tweet and did some rapid research and found nothing that Banks has said about Lana on Twitter or Instagram.

But that didn’t take long to change…

Let’s talk about arm workouts today!! Example : This is an example of an aging white woman who got work done on her face, and none done on her body (where she needed it most)

Let’s walk her through some upper arm workout! #CHEAPYXOTIPS pic.twitter.com/yVmBALwPu0 — CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) October 9, 2018

