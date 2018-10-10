Glo-Ups, Knife Ups And Life Struggles: A Gallery Of Celebs Who Look NOTHING Like They Did Five Years Ago

- By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11: Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner, Lamar Odom, Khloe Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, North West and Kourtney Kardashian attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

Celebrities Who Look Nothing Like They Did 5 Years Ago

Life comes at you fast, as the kids say. Celebrities go through plenty of changes in a matter of a few years, whether it be from hitting the gym, hitting he doctor or hitting the pi-um…recreational fun. Everyone goes through physical changes, but it seems like a lot of these celebrities go through changes that are straight up drastic. Their faces look nothing like they did before. Their bodies are totally different. Everything is different.

These celebrities look almost unrecognizable compared to how they looked five years ago. Take a look and try to figure out what happened.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABC)

Hazel E – This is her in 2012.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Now? In 2018? Well, man, she looks way different. Surgery? Yikes.

WENN.com

SZA – This pic is from 2014 and she’s said she’s undergone intense changes since. She’s lost a lot of weight and people have speculated about work done. Either way, it’s been a spectacular glo up.

(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope)

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Mel B – Her face is unrecognizable these days. There was a lot of talk about her getting her face knifed up but nobody knows for sure. Above is her a few years ago. Below is her now.

PASADENA, CA – MARCH 12: Melanie Brown arrives at “America’s Got Talent” season 13 event held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 12, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

K. Michelle – Her ever-changing mug has been the source of lots of speculation as of late. Is she lightening her skin? What about that nose job? Her butt deflation? All of it. Above is her in 2012. Peep her now…

Prince Williams/Wireimage

gotpap/Bauergriffin.com / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner – To be fair, she was barely a teenager five years ago. But still, she looks NOOOOOOTHING like what anyone thought she’d be and we can contribute that to some sort of ALLEGED cosmetic surgical procedures. Below is her in 2013.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 11: Bruce Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the All Sports Film Festival Closing Ceremony Honoring Bruce Jenner held at El Portal Theatre on November 11, 2013 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Kim Zolciak – She swears up and down there hasn’t been any knife work done, but she looks totally different than what she looked like just a couple of years ago. Right?

    Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

    Aubrey O’Day – We are so confused by her new face. Perplexed isn’t even the word. SMH.

    CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 17: Drake performs in Concert at Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour – Chicago, Illinois at United Center on August 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

    Drake – He’s turned from a smooth-faced baby to a bearded bae. His face AND body have transformed. Naturally…right?

    Sakura/WENN.com

    Khloe Kardashian departs from the airport
    Featuring: Khloe Kardashian
    Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
    When: 12 Jan 2018
    Credit: WENN.com

    Khloe Kardashian – She, too, looks totally different. Why? She claims she hasn’t had anything done to her face. However, she looks different. Most notably, that ant booty has popped up out of nowhere, too.

    Kim Kardashian West celebrates her birthday at TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian Las Vegas

