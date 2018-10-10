Glo-Ups, Knife Ups And Life Struggles: A Gallery Of Celebs Who Look NOTHING Like They Did Five Years Ago

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

of 10

Celebrities Who Look Nothing Like They Did 5 Years Ago Life comes at you fast, as the kids say. Celebrities go through plenty of changes in a matter of a few years, whether it be from hitting the gym, hitting he doctor or hitting the pi-um…recreational fun. Everyone goes through physical changes, but it seems like a lot of these celebrities go through changes that are straight up drastic. Their faces look nothing like they did before. Their bodies are totally different. Everything is different. These celebrities look almost unrecognizable compared to how they looked five years ago. Take a look and try to figure out what happened.

Hazel E – This is her in 2012. Now? In 2018? Well, man, she looks way different. Surgery? Yikes.

SZA – This pic is from 2014 and she’s said she’s undergone intense changes since. She’s lost a lot of weight and people have speculated about work done. Either way, it’s been a spectacular glo up.

Mel B – Her face is unrecognizable these days. There was a lot of talk about her getting her face knifed up but nobody knows for sure. Above is her a few years ago. Below is her now.

K. Michelle – Her ever-changing mug has been the source of lots of speculation as of late. Is she lightening her skin? What about that nose job? Her butt deflation? All of it. Above is her in 2012. Peep her now…

Kylie Jenner – To be fair, she was barely a teenager five years ago. But still, she looks NOOOOOOTHING like what anyone thought she’d be and we can contribute that to some sort of ALLEGED cosmetic surgical procedures. Below is her in 2013.

Kim Zolciak – She swears up and down there hasn’t been any knife work done, but she looks totally different than what she looked like just a couple of years ago. Right?

Continue Slideshow

Aubrey O’Day – We are so confused by her new face. Perplexed isn’t even the word. SMH.

Drake – He’s turned from a smooth-faced baby to a bearded bae. His face AND body have transformed. Naturally…right?