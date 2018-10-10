Nosey White Lady Harasses, Follows, And Calls 911 On Black Man For Babysitting 2 White Children [Video]

Another day, another prejudiced mayo packet being needlessly suspicious of a black person simply minding their business and living life.

This time, it went down in Marietta, GA, and the man in “question” was just babysitting his friends’ kids. Corey Lewis caught the entire incident on his Facebook Live. The woman approached him and the kids while they were shopping together in Wal Mart, and repeatedly requested to talk to the kids and ask them if they were okay separately. When Lewis refused, the woman tracked them all the way back to his home and called police to further “investigate” the kids’ wellbeing. SMH.

Take a look at the videos he posted as the action unfolded:

Ridiculous. Thankfully this misunderstanding got cleared up quickly, but it makes no sense that this was something that he even had to endure.

Getty/YouTube/Facebook