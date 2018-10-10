Terrence J’s $200,000 McClaren Totaled In A Hit And Run Accident…With A Mystery Woman Behind The Wheel

Terrence J Flees Hit And Run Accident With Mystery Woman

Terrence J is lucky to be alive and assumedly unharmed this evening, as his car was completely totaled with him and a female companion inside.

According to TMZ, Terrence’s black McLaren plowed over a parking meter then slammed into a tree in Studio City, CA at around 12:30 am on Tuesday. Terrence was in the passenger’s seat, and authorities allege that his female companion, who was driving at the time, lost control for an unknown reason.

Unfortunately, police didn’t get a chance to ask Terrence or his lady friend any questions about the incident or check on their wellbeing. Witnesses claim that both the car’s passengers hopped out and dipped off as soon as the car struck the tree.

Folks on the scene naturally assumed that the woman behind the wheel was Terrence’s longtime girlfriend Jasmine Sanders. However, Jasmine’s reps were QUICK to solidify that that was definitely not the case in a statement to People:

“On behalf of our client, Jasmine Sanders, I would like to clarify that Ms. Sanders was not in the vehicle at the time of this morning’s accident and was in no way involved.”

Sooo…who was this woman that Terrence was letting push his $200,000 car all around Hollywood in the middle of the night? And what made them run off so fast rather than wait for the necessary help? Hmm…

