Swirl Defense: Interracially Coupled-Up Tika Sumpter Claps Back At Mean Tweets Calling Her A “Bed Wench”

Tika Sumpter Responds To Ignorant Tweet About Her Personal Life

People online can be mean! But, Tika Sumpter is killing them with swirly happiness. The actress just clapped back at an ignorant fan who tried to “cancel” because her partner and baby daddy is white. The fan @TheJ_Miles tweeted out a photo of who he thought was Tika’s boo, although he was wrong, and insinuated her Black card was revoked because of him.

Tika didn’t let the ignorance fly too much longer, she clapped back with a photo of her REAL lover and told the hater to “do better”.

Nope. Fixed it. PS. The kid in pic looks super sweet. Do better. pic.twitter.com/FimeNbcQMc — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) October 9, 2018

Tika Sumpter and her swirly baby daddy Nick James are cute! These two have been engaged since at least January 2017, when she broke the news on “The Real.” Nick isn’t as active on social media as his lady, but he did give his “Queen” a shout out this past Mothers Day.

How do YOU rate Tika’s clapback game??? While you think about it, see more of Tika and her vanilla King after the flip.