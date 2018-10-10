Cuffin’ Season: THIS Has Folks Convinced Fabolous And Emily B. Just Secretly Tied The Knot…

Did Fabolous And Emily B. Get Married?

Fans are speculating that Fabolous and his longtime girlfriend Emily B. have FINALLY made their relationship official with wedding vows, and this time they could be right. The relationship status of the couple has been a topic of conversation for around a decade since Emily B. first appeared on the inaugural season of “Love and Hip Hop”. Fabolous had fidelity issues for YEARS and failed to step up and claim the mother of his two kids.

More recently, the couple shocked the world with headlines around domestic abuse allegations. But, has Fabolous finally stepped it up for Emily B? Is he a changed man? Welp, he’s at least representing himself out in the world now as a “taken” man.

Fab was spotted recently at the BET Hip Hop Awards, where he rocked a diamond band on his wedding finger.

Niiice! Emily B. has also been proudly flossin’ what looks like a wedding ring.

Fans believe these two secretly got hitched. If they did, it’s understandable why they kept it a secret. Just recently, Fabolous hinted that Emily was putting “pressure” on him, so maybe he caved in?

Knowing Fabolous, he and Emily would have a spectacular wedding, with tons of celebrity friends like Pusha T, Diddy and all of her family present. What do you think about the rumors they’ve secretly married already?