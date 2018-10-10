Spitting Image: “Family Matters” Actor Jaleel White Has A Daughter Who Looks Just Like His “Myrtle Urkel” Character — It’s Adorable!

Jaleel White And His Mini-Me Samaya Are Adorable

“Family Matters” and “Dancing With The Stars” alumn Jaleel White does a great job of keeping his personal life private recently, but if you ever scroll past him on social media you’ll see him give his mini-me the spotlight!

White was married to Bridget Hardy in 2006, and although they called it quits in 2009, the couple had an adorable seed named Samaya White. Samaya, now 9, looks just like her dad at her age, except she’s the girl version. Her daddy is famous for playing Steve Urkel on “Family Matters” back in the day, his character literally carried the show’s success. These days, Jaleel is teaching Samaya the show business, and it looks like she’ catching on fast.

Aren’t they cute???

She looks so much like “Myrtle Urkel”, the adorable character her dad played.

Although Samaya looks like her daddy, she doesn’t have to work quite as hard at this age like he did! Jaleel and Samaya enjoy sports outings together, concerts, laughing and lots of family time. Hit the flip to see more of their beautiful bond.