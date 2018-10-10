Poor Poussey: Samira Wiley Says An ‘OITNB’ Castmate Accidentally Outed Her As Gay

Samira Wiley Says An “Orange Is The New Black” Castmate Outed Her

Before Samira Wiley announced her engagement to her now-wife Lauren Morelli, she kept her personal life mostly private until an unfortunate incident with an”Orange Is The New Black” cast member.

According to the actress, one of her costars accidentally outed her in a magazine article and the results were damning.

Samira told WNYC’s Nancy podcast that during the first season she “wasn’t out at all” but then was accidentally dragged out of the closet by someone from the show.

“Someone from my cast actually, during the interview they were talking about out gay actors in the cast…and they mentioned my name and I saw it in print, and I cried. I cried a lot,” said Wiley. “That’s something somebody took from me,” Wiley said. “You should be able to come out on your own terms.”

Damn, we wonder who outed her. That had to be absolutely devastating and we’re sure the cast member meant no harm.

Despite that Samira said she felt more comfortable with her sexuality after she “fell in love” with her character Poussey.

“I wasn’t out in the beginning and I think falling in love with Poussey, which is a really thing that happened to me, helped me fall in love with myself as well,” she explained.

We’re glad to hear that Samira’s truly comfortable with who she is. Now if the OITNB writers could be comfortable enough to somehow resurrect Poussey, the best character on that show, from the dead then we’d REALLY be happy.