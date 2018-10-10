Yo Gotti’s Label Exec Sentenced To 10-14 Years For Shooting Up Hotel Lobby & Van During CIAA (Exclusive)

Howard Wright Admitted He Sprayed A Sprinter, SUV & Hotel Possibly Targeting Young Dolph In 2016

An exec from Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group label has pled guilty to spraying a hotel lobby and two vehicles with bullets during CIAA weekend two years ago.

Howard “Keon” Wright, 31 – ID’d both as Yo Gotti’s road manager and vice president of CMG – admitted to a slew of charges stemming from the 2016 shooting in Charlotte, N.C. during the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s annual tournament, according to a spokesperson from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office. Judge Carla N. Archie sentenced Wright to 10 to 14 years in prison, and he’s currently in custody in the county jail, according to records obtained by BOSSIP.

Wright’s guilty plea came on the day that he was supposed to start his trial, along with two co-defendants. Another man, Kevin Thompson, 31, also pled guilty to several gun charges, while Derek Bolton, 36, took his case to trial and was found not guilty.

Security guards saw a Nissan Altima flee the scene shortly after 40 to 50 shots were fired into a Hyatt hotel lobby and two occupied vehicles around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2016, according to police. Cops later stopped the car, and Wright got out, running with a rifle and a handgun on him, according to police. At some point, he dropped the weapons, and cops later arrested and charged him.

No one was injured.

The shooters were reportedly targeting Yo Gotti’s rival Young Dolph, who was in Charlotte to perform that weekend, however, BOSSIP could not confirm this. However, gunmen shot at Dolph a year later, also during CIAA, firing at him more than 100 times, though he escaped.

Wright pled guilty to five counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in operation, conspiracy to discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling, eight counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, according to the DA’s office.

As early as last month, estranged CMG artist Plane Jaymes who accused the label of homophobia said that Wright was doing business on behalf of the company.

There is no suggestion that Yo Gotti – who was born Mario Mims – was involved in the shootout.

Wright, who goes by the nickname “Keon” in the music industry, appeared to live the high life with various celebrities and in exotic locales, according to his social media. His posts gave his followers a bird’s eye view into his life, playing basketball with Future, posing with Yo Gotti, filming Meek Mill doing pushups, island hopping via a helicopter and jet skiing.