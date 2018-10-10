All Talk: Lil Xan Huffs And Puffs And Blows Nothing Down In Food Court Kerfuffle [Video]

Lil Xan Argues With Man In Food Court

Lil Xan was caught on camera wildin’ out at Taco Bell inside Indianapolis’ Circle Centre Mall according to TMZ.

There’s no context for what ran Xan hot, but clearly he wasn’t ready to SCRAP scrap.

Some lady was pressed to call the cops, but it’s said that Xan and gang left the mall before the badges arrived.

Looks like Xan is fully recovered from his hot cheetos overdose.