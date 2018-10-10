If You Care: Funniest Tweets From Last Night’s Kinda-Sorta-Star-Studded American Music Awards

The Only AMAs Tweets That Matter

Well, last night’s kinda-sorta-star-studded American Music Awards show came and went with a slight bang thanks to Cardi B who shined on an otherwise forgettable night sprinkled with wig-snatching Ciara and J. Lo performances and the highly anticipated Aretha tribute. Yea, we’re honestly not sure you care but we compiled the funniest tweets of the night anyway.

Peep the best (and funniest) tweets from the 2018 AMAs on the flip.