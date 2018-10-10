Secret Lovers: Ex-Premier Of Turks & Caicos Spills The Beans About Smashing Omarosa’s Sellout Cakes To Smithereens “It Was Satisfying”

Michael Misick Affair With Omarosa Manigault-Newman

Did y’all even know this was a thing? Michael Misick, aka the former Premiere of Turks and Caicos, aka Lisa Raye’s ex-hubby, is opening up about his relationship with Omarosa Manigault-Newman. Relationship may be a stretch the way that Misick describes their thing — but whatever it was — he says it was “satisfying.” Check out his sultry remembrance below:

Misick opened up about his steamy six-month fling with Omarosa Manigault-Newman to DailyMailTV. The two began “linking up” in 2005 after meeting at a charity function in New York, shortly after the Omarosa divorced her first husband, Aaron Stallworth. Misick claims the two ‘were smitten with each another’ and that he was impressed with her skills in the bedroom, saying: ‘She was amazing, very satisfying’. Misick said the pair traveled the world together, enjoying luxurious romps in the Caribbean, New York and Dubai, but that their relationship wasn’t long lasting because of the long distance. Apparently Misick’s time with Omarosa pre-dated his relationship with actress and model LisaRaye McCoy, whom he married the next year. We’re thinking there may have been some overlap because Misick says they broke things off permanently after Lisa Raye saw him chatting with Omarosa at an NAACP event and demanded he end their friendship.

What do you think about the timing of Misick speaking up? And why even say he doesn’t kiss and tell and then proceed to do exactly that? If you were Omarosa would you be mad? Are you surprised to learn that Omarosa has a reputation for being such a “satisfying” romp? Who else do you think Omarosa has on her hit list?

What was your favorite part of the interview? We were curious if anyone was surprised to learn that Misick has six kids with five women?