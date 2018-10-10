#Greenleaf: Charity Questions Bishop’s Move Out Date [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Greenleaf Episode 7 Preview

There are new previews available for the latest episode of “Greenleaf.”

In the first clip we see The Bishop checking in on Charity and her mental health before she questions his move out date. Charity’s been locked up in her room and refuses to come out.

“It’s hard to find a place when every spare penny is in the sights of the Internal Revenue Service,” says Bishop.

Mind you this comes after episode 6 when the “Soul Doctor” Iyanla Vanzant comes to visit Charity and the family for a healing session the goes array and leaves Lady Mae feeling “bushwhacked.”

Do YOU watch “Greenleaf”??? You can catch it tonight, October 10, at 10|9c on OWN.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

See more preview clips from episode 6 on the flip.

The Bishop Learns That His Event Conflicts with Lady Mae’s | Greenleaf | Oprah Winfrey Network

Lady Mae Realizes the Bishop Emptied Her Account | Greenleaf | Oprah Winfrey Network

Jacob Keeps Things Unprofessional with Tasha Skanks | Greenleaf | Oprah Winfrey Network

